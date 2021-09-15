Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania Co.

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that also sent multiple people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries last week.

VSP says the crash happened at the 124 mile-marker of Interstate 95 around 2:50 a.m. Thursday, September 9. A 2021 Toyota Sequoia was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate and collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Taylor M. Andujar of Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the GMC sufferer non-life-threatening injuries. However, VSP says a 14-year-old girl in the GMC succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the Mary Washington Hospital.

Additionally, a second juvenile passenger and three adult passengers in the GMC all suffered life-threatening injuries.

Andujar is charged with one felony count of DUI manslaughter, two felony counts of DUI maiming, two felony counts of maiming in the second degree, one misdemeanor count of DUI. She is currently being held without bong at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting
Khemise Franceska Prince
Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats found in home

Latest News

More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.2 million vaccines administered in Va. | More than 11.7 million vaccines distributed
Wednesday Forecast: Another dry summer day with a rain chance creeping up tomorrow
Wednesday Forecast: Another dry summer day with a rain chance creeping up tomorrow
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate decreases to 10.5% | Over 4,000 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours
Insect displays will show tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps,...
Free festival in Henrico will show live insect displays, children’s activities