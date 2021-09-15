Healthcare Pros
Volunteers build new kid-designed playground at Children’s Museum of Richmond

Kids from the YWCA Sprout School and greater Richmond community shared drawings of their dream...
Kids from the YWCA Sprout School and greater Richmond community shared drawings of their dream playspaces with project organizers.(source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and CarMax are building a new kid-designed playground.

The project provides a state-of-the-art new playground for hundreds of children to enjoy, including the YWCA Sprout School students who attend daycare in CMoR’s Downtown Museum.

Kids from the YWCA Sprout School and greater Richmond community shared drawings of their dream playspaces with project organizers. Community members have been a part of the process from start to finish.

Construction will begin on Sept. 20 and will be completed on Sept. 22. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

