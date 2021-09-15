Volunteers build new kid-designed playground at Children’s Museum of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and CarMax are building a new kid-designed playground.

The project provides a state-of-the-art new playground for hundreds of children to enjoy, including the YWCA Sprout School students who attend daycare in CMoR’s Downtown Museum.

Kids from the YWCA Sprout School and greater Richmond community shared drawings of their dream playspaces with project organizers. Community members have been a part of the process from start to finish.

Construction will begin on Sept. 20 and will be completed on Sept. 22. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.