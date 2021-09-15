Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VHHA launches statewide campaign for residents hesitant on getting vaccinated

The campaign will have a 30-second video circulating around social media as well as an...
The campaign will have a 30-second video circulating around social media as well as an audio-only version that will be played at radio stations across Virginia as a public service announcement.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched an outreach campaign aimed at those who are hesitant towards receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The campaign will have a 30-second video circulating around social media as well as an audio-only version that will be played at radio stations across Virginia as a public service announcement. The video will highlight the importance of getting vaccinated and how you can slow the spread of COVID-19.

VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “In addition to protecting yourself and the people around you, getting vaccinated is a way to honor the dedicated health care professionals across the Commonwealth who have bravely served on the frontlines of this pandemic for more than 18 months. So please, make a plan today to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.”

According to the VDH, since Jan. 17, 2021, just 0.4 percent of fully vaccinated Virginians have had a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, 0.017 percent have been hospitalized, and 0.0038 percent have died from the virus. A recent analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker found that 98 percent of U.S. adults hospitalized for COVID-19 in June and July were unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting
Khemise Franceska Prince
Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats found in home

Latest News

More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.2 million vaccines administered in Va. | More than 11.7 million vaccines distributed
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate decreases to 10.5% | Over 4,000 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting