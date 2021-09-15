Two Virginians to perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians will be performing on the season finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Ten acts are performing in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and a show in Las Vegas!

Virginian Dustin Tavella has been showing off his magic tricks throughout the competition and 16-year-old Aidan Bryant from Prince George County has been wowing the crowd with his acrobatic performance, even causing Simon Cowell to climb on top of the judge’s table in a round of applause.

The winner will be announced at 8 p.m. here on NBC12.

