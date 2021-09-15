RPS parents voice concerns over lack of hot lunches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just over a week into the new school year, parents sounded off Monday night at the Richmond School Board meeting, upset at the lack of hot lunches, so far this year. Parents also raised concerns over the quality and amount of food being served.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year, opting for “grab-and-go” bagged lunches, instead. School leaders were concerned about students crowding in lunch lines for extended periods of time, which could increase the spread of COVID-19.

Kamras also said the staff members are working to fix any other issues. He admits there were some missteps, last week. For example, a snack was accidentally served as a meal.

There is also a significant employee shortage in RPS’s food service department, according to Kamras. Monday night, the school board also approved an increase in the hourly wage for food and nutrition staffers, to help bring more employees on board with the school district.

RPS is working to transition hot meals, starting with high school students, once everyone gets more acquainted with COVID-19 protocols, he said.

So far, 72 covid cases have been reported across RPS since class started on September 8. Fifty-nine of those cases were students.

