Ribbon-cutting held for new J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico

The ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is celebrating the new J.R. Tucker High School and held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning.

Students have been in the new building for about a week now.

The new school lies on top of what used to be the old football field.

Crews are still working to finish up the auditorium and the new football stadium.

Meanwhile, more ribbons will be cut on new schools this week. Ceremonies will be held at Highland Springs High and Holladay Elementary on Friday.

