Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Prosecutor: No charges for deputy who fatally shot teen

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed against a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 16-year-old, who stabbed him during a confrontation in July.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp announced Tuesday that an investigation found that the deputy acted in justifiable self-defense when he shot the teen on July 17 during a search for two missing teens.

As he was handcuffed, the teen boy attacked the deputy and as they struggled on the ground, the deputy fired his gun.

The deputy was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The report states, the teen boy was pronounced dead on the scene and the 13-year-old girl was found uninjured in the SUV.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders set to meet about rising COVID cases, school bus drivers

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting
A woman who once sought out help at a Richmond food pantry is now helping others.
Volunteers at Gayton Food Pantry honored for giving hearts
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates face important week in the race for Virginia Governor
Forecast: Hot again on Wednesday, storm chances arrive Thursday
Forecast: Hot again on Wednesday, storm chances arrive Thursday