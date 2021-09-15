Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Positivity rate decreases to 10.5% | Over 4,000 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 4,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, but at the same time, the testing positivity rate dipped slightly.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 818,804 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. On Tuesday, 4,066 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, 12,170 deaths have been reported, with 52 reported in the last 24 hours.

As of Sept. 15, 35,161 patients have been hospitalized - 112 more than Tuesday. The 7-day testing positivity rate, however, dipped from 10.8% to 10.5.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,338 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 83,095 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,917,938 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 35,148 cases, 1,111 hospitalizations, 477 deaths
  • Henrico: 31,183 cases, 1,201 hospitalizations, 665 deaths
  • Richmond: 21,472 cases, 890 hospitalizations, 292 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,269 cases, 349 hospitalizations, 180 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,731 cases, 190 hospitalizations, 96 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,763 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

All of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the VDH. The department tracks transmissions on its website, updated weekly on Mondays.

The latest map from VDH shows nearly 100% of Virginia localities as high transmission levels, aside from two localities in northern Virginia.

In the City of Richmond, the rate of new cases is 289 per 100,000 people for the week of Sept. 5-11. View the VDH map here.

Projected peaks

The University of Virginia continues to map the projected peak of COVID-19 cases through the COVID-19 Model Explorer.

The model allows users to view projected cases by metro area or statewide. It also includes several scenarios, including the delta variant and the delta variant with “optimistic” vaccine rates. Other control scenarios assume transmission rates will match the highest rates seen during the summer and fall of 2020.

“Recent case declines are promising, but the unvaccinated population is large enough to make a resurgence possible. With the Delta Variant of Concert now dominant in Virginia, a resurgence seems likely,” the model states.

The model states Richmond may see another peak with cases reaching 4,800 per week during the week ending Oct. 3. This figure could be as low as 2,100 or as high as 8,600.

According to the model, Virginia may see a peak of 34,000 cases per week during the week ending in Sept. 26. This figure could be as low as 15,000 or as high as 64,000.

View the model at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator hopes some clarity on Friday will give them a better idea of the...
VDH continues COVID-19 booster plans, watches back-and-forth at federal level
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | 58% of population fully vaccinated