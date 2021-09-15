Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Party on the Avenues returns Sept. 26

A popular event in Richmond is back after having to cancel last year because of COVID.
A popular event in Richmond is back after having to cancel last year because of COVID.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular event in Richmond is back after having to cancel last year because of COVID.           

The Party on the Avenues is set for Sept. 26.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. and will be on Libbie Avenue from Patterson to Guthrie. 

There will be food, beer, live music, shopping and games for the family.           

Organizers say they will be following CDC protocols by having social distancing measures in place and hand sanitizing stations. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting
Khemise Franceska Prince
Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats found in home

Latest News

Canine Companions
Canine Companions
Kids from the YWCA Sprout School and greater Richmond community shared drawings of their dream...
Volunteers build new kid-designed playground at Children’s Museum of Richmond
Treasures of the Earth
Treasures of the Earth
Fashion and Style tips for moms
Fashion and Style tips for moms