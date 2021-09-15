Party on the Avenues returns Sept. 26

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular event in Richmond is back after having to cancel last year because of COVID.

The Party on the Avenues is set for Sept. 26.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. and will be on Libbie Avenue from Patterson to Guthrie.

There will be food, beer, live music, shopping and games for the family.

Organizers say they will be following CDC protocols by having social distancing measures in place and hand sanitizing stations. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged.

