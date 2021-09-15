Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Part of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, funding scholarships at HBCUs

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
Virginia State University in Ettrick.(NBC12)
By ARIANA FIGUEROA
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday finished marking up its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

The agriculture portion would provide funding for historically Black land grant colleges, including Virginia State University, and investments in urban agriculture, along with boosting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs to address climate change threats in farming.

The $66 billion agriculture measure passed along party lines in a 27-24 vote. It will be combined with other sections of the massive reconciliation bill being written by other committees as Democrats undertake a major rewrite of U.S. social policy.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, (D-Ga.), said that it’s important for Congress to devote money to climate change prevention, and he pointed to the fires that are currently ravaging the West.

A good portion of the funds would be dedicated to climate change solutions and prevention.

“We’ve got to make sure that we invest in ways in which to protect and enhance our forest lands,” he said.

The measure would provide up to $40 billion in forestry programs to help combat forest fires on public and private lands. That includes up to $9 billion in forest restoration and resiliency grants.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

