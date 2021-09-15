News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a peek at our top stories for the day!

Dry Day, Mostly Sunny

Hot weather sticks for one more day, then a northerly breeze brings a cooler pattern with a chance for showers and storms.

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Juvenile Fighting For Life

A triple shooting in Richmond has left one juvenile fighting for life.

Police received multiple calls around 6 p.m. for a person shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

Officers at the scene found three gunshot victims. A man and a juvenile boy have non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Two Teens Shot

Richmond police officers are investigating after two teenagers were shot on the city’s southside.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Walmsely Blvd.

Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside. (NBC12)

Police on scene say the two victims, one girl and one boy, were shot by someone inside a car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

Chesterfield Schools’ COVID Cases & Bus Driver Issues

Chesterfield School leaders met Tuesday night to discuss a rise in COVID-19 cases, hiring school bus drivers and possible new construction on two Chesterfield schools. Since Aug. 23, the district has reported 627 cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said the schools are working closely with health officials, sending regular messages to families about possible exposure points throughout the district. Daugherty says the county is looking into options for testing and vaccination, but hiring qualified people to manage those efforts has proven difficult.

(Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Chesterfield has faced serious delays in picking up and dropping off children because of a lack of drivers. To combat this, officials have offered a higher salary and monetary bonuses to those who sign up.

During the meeting, Daugherty said that the county received more than 350 applications in the weeks following the announcement of a pay increase. According to CCPS, more than 33 drivers are now in the three-week training program. Officials are hopeful these new additions will help with the delays.

Hot Lunches At RPS

Just over a week into the new school year, parents sounded off Monday night at the Richmond School Board meeting, upset at the lack of hot lunches, so far this year. Parents also raised concerns over the quality and amount of food being served.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year, opting for “grab-and-go” bagged lunches, instead.

(Richmond Public Schools)

School leaders were concerned about students crowding in lunch lines for extended periods of time, which could increase the spread of COVID-19.

RPS is working to transition hot meals, starting with high school students, once everyone gets more acquainted with COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Bus Drivers In Petersburg

With a unanimous vote, the Petersburg School Board approved the increase of wages and added bonuses for bus drivers.

The new minimum salary for full-time bus drivers in PCPS is $20.25 per hour, with the rate becoming effective during the Sept. 30 pay period.

(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Current drivers at or above the new pay rate will get a 2% salary increase over that amount. Those drivers also have the chance to earn up to a $4,000 bonus for work and attendance.

New hired can earn a $500 sign-on bonus for their first paycheck, and the chance to earn up to $4000 for additional successful work completion and attendance.

Drone Carrying Drugs Lands At School

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.

On Sept. 13, deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. after an employee at Brunswick Academy reported a suspicious package on the grounds.

Investigators found what appeared to be several pounds of marijuana and tobacco, three cellphones and a USB-C lightning converter inside the package.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office determined the package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. after a witness saw a drone land on the grounds. Shortly after, the witness said someone pulled into the parking lot and grabbed the drone.

The sheriff’s office said there have been numerous calls for service at the prison due to other drone sightings in the past year.

Ice Cream Social

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will be hosting its 17th annual free ice cream social.

Individually wrapped ice cream novelties will be served. Door prizes will also be awarded. You do not have to be a member to attend. The event is open to the public.

The ice cream social will be held on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Chester Baptist Church, located at 4317 School Street.

For more information, call 804-706-6689 or click here.

Final Thought

