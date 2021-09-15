McAuliffe, Youngkin to face off in first debate

GRUNDY, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a big day for Virginia’s candidates for governor.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will meet in their first debate.

The debate will happen at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.

There are only two debates scheduled during this election cycle leading up to Nov. 2.

The next debate is scheduled for Sept. 28 in northern Virginia. Virginians can watch that debate on NBC12.

