Mayor Stoney pushing to curb gun violence after recent shootings involving teens

Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney continues his push to curb gun violence after two separate shootings involving teenagers this week.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Police said the two victims, one girl, and one boy, were shot by someone inside a car. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The second shooting was around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

Officers at the scene found three gunshot victims. A man and a teenage boy have non-life-threatening injuries. Another teenage boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

“Nobody, no matter what neighborhood they live in, whatever their zip code may be, should have to walk around in their communities in fear. That’s the bottom line: No one should,” Stoney said.

Last month, the mayor announced the city received a half-million-dollar grant to fight gun violence. The money will be used on a program for at-risk students at MLK and River City Middle Schools. Students will receive a stipend for participating

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

