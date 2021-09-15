Mayor Stoney pushing to curb gun violence after recent shootings involving teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney continues his push to curb gun violence after two separate shootings involving teenagers this week.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Police said the two victims, one girl, and one boy, were shot by someone inside a car. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The second shooting was around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

Officers at the scene found three gunshot victims. A man and a teenage boy have non-life-threatening injuries. Another teenage boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

“Nobody, no matter what neighborhood they live in, whatever their zip code may be, should have to walk around in their communities in fear. That’s the bottom line: No one should,” Stoney said.

Last month, the mayor announced the city received a half-million-dollar grant to fight gun violence. The money will be used on a program for at-risk students at MLK and River City Middle Schools. Students will receive a stipend for participating

