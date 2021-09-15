Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly acknowledging the death of a longtime bus driver.

54-year-old Dawn Marie Harris died Sept. 5.

She was a county school bus driver for 19 years, and a one-time Chesterfield police officer.

During last night’s school board meeting, a parent said Harris died of COVID-19 complications and scolded school leaders for not speaking publicly about it earlier.

“I am disappointed in the lack of acknowledgment of her death. It speaks volumes of your ignorance or detachment from the community you serve or the hectic lifestyle we are living today,” parent Dominique Chatters said.

“I am saddened we did not recognize Ms. Harris. I will take full responsibility for that. It was my responsibility to make sure that was taken care of,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daughtery said.

Daugherty said he will send a letter of condolence and apology to the Harris family.

