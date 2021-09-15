Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A triple shooting in Richmond has left one juvenile fighting for life.
Police received multiple calls around 6 p.m. for a person shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.
Officers at the scene found three gunshot victims.
A man and a juvenile boy have non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
