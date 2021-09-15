Healthcare Pros
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A triple shooting in Richmond has left one juvenile fighting for life.

Police received multiple calls around 6 p.m. for a person shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

Officers at the scene found three gunshot victims.

A man and a juvenile boy have non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

