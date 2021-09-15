Healthcare Pros
Hundreds of Chesterfield students in quarantine

Students in a classroom.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Chesterfield County Public Schools students are in quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 since the school year started.

Thirty-eight more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since August 23 to 665.

According to the district’s new dashboard, as of Monday, more than 2,200 students are in quarantine, which is about 3 percent of the entire student population.

Thomas Dale High School has the most with 252 students in quarantine. The high school has had 80 cases so far this school year.

The state health department has not reported an outbreak there yet, meaning they have not traced multiple cases back to the same person.

The school division’s COVID dashboard can be found, here.

