Henrico police remind community about available resources after two animal cruelty cases

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are reminding people that there is help available if you are struggling to care for your pets. This comes after two shocking cases of animal cruelty in recent weeks.

A Henrico woman faces felony charges after two cats were found dead in her home on Sept. 1. That incident coming 11 days after a dog was found in a dumpster.

While these cases are not related, police have yet to make any arrests in the dog’s case. He had to be put down shortly after being found.

Meanwhile, investigators are frustrated about how easily both of these cases could have been prevented.

“We want the best for our furry friends and animals, companion animals,” said Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for Henrico Police. “So, look at all the alternatives that are out there to provide resources to those who are no longer able to care for these animals.”

On Sept. 1, property managers at Colonial Apartments, near Azalea Avenue, called police for a welfare check after complaints about a strong odor coming from an apartment.

“Managers were able to see the dead animals inside the residence,” Pecka said.

When they searched the apartment, they found two cats, one which was decomposed.

“Based on the condition of what the animal protection police officers were able to observe, it had been an extensive period of time,” Pecka said. “However, in the days after, they were able to follow up with the person responsible for that apartment.”

On Monday, 29-year-old Khemise Prince was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty for neglect. She has since been released from jail.

However, just 11 days before the cats were found, renters at Sandston Woods Apartments made another grim discovery.

“I went to go check and it was a dog,” said Mear White, a resident. “I saw his nose. He was in a bag.”

On Aug. 21st, police responded to the complex and eventually transported the adult Boston Terrier to an emergency vet; ultimately he had to be put down due to his condition.

“We do have a Crime Stopper that was called in,” Pecka said. “We would like to hear more information from that individual - if they have more information. That crime stopper tip was 517-C9110.”

While these cases are not connected, police are trying to prevent this from happening again.

“If you’re unable to care for an animal there are resources out there,” Pecka said. “There are rescue groups and even the Henrico Police Animal Shelter, you’re able to surrender these animals.”

Anyone with information about either one of these cases is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

