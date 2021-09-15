Healthcare Pros
Governor’s mansion turns gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.(ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The governor’s mansion is now lit in gold in honor of Virginia’s childhood cancer patients, survivors and families.

This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 75 children, caregivers and advocates attended the event Tuesday night alongside First Lady Pamela Northam.

The ASK Cancer Foundation launched #gogoldva to raise awareness.

As part of that initiative, they’ve organized more than 500 homes, businesses, community buildings and government facilities throughout the state to “go gold” for the rest of the month.

