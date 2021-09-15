Free festival in Henrico will show live insect displays, children’s activities

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre in Henrico will have live insect displays and activities for children.

Insect displays will show tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps, several species of roaches, bess beetles, house spiders and other insects from the Kester Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Exhibits also will feature a honey-making beehive and a butterfly room, which will highlight butterflies and caterpillars. Madagascar hissing cockroaches will participate in races.

Residents will learn about the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that has increased its range in Virginia. These insects can cause damage to trees, plants and crops.

The festival will be held on Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Deep Run Recreation Center located at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

The Henrico office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will be hosting this event. For more information, call (804) 501-5160 or click here.

