Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Free festival in Henrico will show live insect displays, children’s activities

Insect displays will show tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps,...
Insect displays will show tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps, several species of roaches, bess beetles, house spiders and other insects.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre in Henrico will have live insect displays and activities for children.

Insect displays will show tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps, several species of roaches, bess beetles, house spiders and other insects from the Kester Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Exhibits also will feature a honey-making beehive and a butterfly room, which will highlight butterflies and caterpillars. Madagascar hissing cockroaches will participate in races.

Residents will learn about the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that has increased its range in Virginia. These insects can cause damage to trees, plants and crops.

The festival will be held on Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Deep Run Recreation Center located at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

The Henrico office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will be hosting this event. For more information, call (804) 501-5160 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate decreases to 10.5% | Over 4,000 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours
Pandemic still impacting money
Pandemic still impacting money
RPS parents voice concerns over lack of hot lunches
RPS parents voice concerns over lack of hot lunches
RPS parents voice concerns over lack of hot lunches