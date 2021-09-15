Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Big Brothers, Big Sisters celebrates 60 years, in search of mentors

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A mentorship relationship can make a difference in the life of a young person, and the adult donating their time. That is why Big Brothers Big Sisters, is looking for more mentors in Central and Eastern Virginia.

“It’s really been such--I know this is cliché, but I feel like I’ve gotten more out of it than she has just because I’ve created such a great connection with her and her family,” said Denise Letendre, a “big” with the prorgam.

Letendre first got involved with Big Brother’s, Big Sisters six years ago, meeting her “little” Sky, through their school based program. Letendre says the two have shared many adventures and Sky is now starting her freshman year in high school.

“We’d go rock climbing, mini golf. We would go for walks in around Richmond. We did GoKarts,” she explained. “So basically anything active was fun .She also liked going to basketball games. We’d been to VCU and UVA basketball games as well.”

Letendre says her almost weekly outings with Sky had to be reimagined because of COVID-19, but they often Facetime.

“That was a great way to connect and great for me. I live by myself, so to have somebody there to connect with every week and check in with was beneficial to me as well,” Letendre explained.

There are currently more than 400 young people on a wait list to be paired with a ‘big’ through the program. Big Brothers, Big Sisters says they need just as many if not more, mentors, to volunteer their time.

“Think back to somebody who was a great mentor in your life. I know I had many growing up and think that person, contact them, thank them, and then take the next step to be that person,” said Lentendre.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting
Khemise Franceska Prince
Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats found in home

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
VHHA says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia jumped 1000% since July
A Mechanicsville man has been charged with having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag a Richmond...
Mechanicsville man charged with having loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport
America's Got Talent
Two Virginians to perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale
Two Virginians on America's Got Talent
Two Virginians on America's Got Talent