About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department said about 200 gallons of sewage was spilled near the James River after a truck overturned.

Crews were called around 1:18 p.m. to Tredegar Street for the report of a traffic collision.

At the scene, firefighters found an overturned sewage truck.

We have determined that approximately 200 gallons spilled onto the roadway with pathways to the James River. Our Hazmat team responded to contain the spill as much as possible before cleanup crews arrived. The incident was marked under control at 2:58 p.m. pic.twitter.com/BG5976LeUF — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) September 15, 2021

“We have determined that approximately 200 gallons spilled onto the roadway with pathways to the James River,” RFD said.

The Hazmat team responded to contain the spill as much as possible before cleanup crews arrived.

The driver in the crash was not injured.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Health and City of Richmond Wastewater Treatment was notified.

