Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats found in home

Khemise Franceska Prince
Khemise Franceska Prince(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after dead cats were found inside a Henrico apartment.

On Sept. 1, police were called to the 5500 block of Pony Farm Drive for the report of a pungent odor coming from an apartment.

Police said it was reported that dead cats could be seen through the window, and no one had contact with the tenants.

When police went inside, they could the remains of two cats, one of which was decomposed.

During their investigation, police determined 29-year-old Khemise Prince was responsible for the animals.

On Sept. 13, Prince was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. She was taken to jail, where she is being held without bond.

