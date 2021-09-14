Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDH continues COVID-19 booster plans, watching back-and-forth at federal level

Virginia’s vaccine coordinator hopes some clarity on Friday will give them a better idea of the...
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator hopes some clarity on Friday will give them a better idea of the plan going forward with booster shots.
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s vaccine coordinator hopes some clarity on Friday will give them a better idea of the plan going forward with booster shots. But, Dr. Danny Avula is anticipating a COVID-19 booster shot rollout sometime next week.

“I think we just have to wait until the fda does its review and its reporting,” said Dr. Avula.

Currently, the state has several sets of plans depending on Friday’s decision from the FDA.

If boosters are needed eight months after your first vaccine round, the state can handle the estimated 250,000 with existing providers like pharmacies, doctors and small health department clinics.

If it’s six months, that would force the state to restart large vaccine clinics, like The Richmond Raceway, to inoculate about 1.3 million. Or, Avula admits, it could be something else altogether.

“Will it be only for certain segments of the population like our 65 and up or will it be for everybody? Or will there not be enough evidence to make a strong recommendation,” said Dr. Avula.

If the green light comes, it will still take a few days to get things up and running. A CDC advisory group will weigh in and the state health department will review data as well before pressing forward.

“We want to make sure that our pharmacies, our health departments, those who are vaccinated on the front lines know what the FDA and CDC have said, know who’s eligible and who’s not,” said Dr. Avula.

Federal health officials last month authorized booster shots for such people including cancer and HIV patients or those who have had organ transplants.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | 58% of population fully vaccinated
More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, but at the same time,...
Over 3,600 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours but positivity rate dips slightly
Most U.S. residents receive measles vaccinations during childhood. (FILE)
Virginia health officials report measles cases in Central and Northern Health Regions
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders set to meet about rising COVID cases, school bus drivers