Tuesday Forecast: Midsummer heat for two more days

Heat breaks Thursday with a shower chance
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot weather sticks around for two more days with a chance for showers starting Thursday.

First Alert: Noticeable haze (and brilliant sunsets) likely again today, from western wildfire smoke.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible, best chance in the morning. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to 80s

