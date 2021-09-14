Raccoon killed by dog tests positive for rabies in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A raccoon killed by a dog in Henrico tested positive for rabies.

On Sept. 11, Henrico Police Animal Protection was called to the 8700 block of Sedgemoor Drive after a dog caught and killed a raccoon in the backyard.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab for testing. It came back positive for rabies.

The dog involved is quarantined on the owner’s property. No other animals or humans were exposed.

This is the second confirmed rabies case in Henrico this year.

Any abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures should be reported to the Henrico Police non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.

