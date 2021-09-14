Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police release new photos of tire slasher who targeted Subaru vehicles in Richmond

By Enzo Domingo
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are still looking for a tire-slasher in Church Hill, who reportedly only targeted Subarus in late August.

Over a dozen Subaru owners had their tires cut on the morning of Aug. 29.

“It just seems senseless,” said Winnie, whose tire slashing was caught on another neighbor’s doorbell camera.

She said she was out for an early Sunday run when she saw the flat tires, each with 2 to 3-inch stab marks.

Subaru owners' car tires in Church Hill become target of tire slasher.
Subaru owners' car tires in Church Hill become target of tire slasher.(wwbt/nbc12)

‘They did it really quickly. I don’t know if it was an ice pick or whatever,” Winnie said. “Today, I’m taking time off work to to spend half a day to get the car towed and replace all four tires.”

Richmond Police said they do have video of a suspect and that all the vehicles hit - over a dozen and counting - were Subaru models.

Suspect caught in video
Suspect caught in video(Richmond Police)

Only a block away, a handful more of targeted vehicles were found - one belonging to Church Hill resident, Kemper Galyean.

“Another veteran up the road came running down the street. He said, ‘They get you too?’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’”

Monday was originally blocked out for vital doctor’s trips for his wife.

“I have a disabled wife that’s going to be affected. I hope they’re watching and listening to this because it’s a cascading effect. You can’t make the doctor’s appointment, you have to reschedule. They don’t have your tire size, that happens,” he said.

He adds that he’s now set back a week as he waits for tires, on top of the repair work, as they brainstorm how to get his wife to and from her appointments.

All the while, these Church Hill Subaru owners are left wondering.

“Why would someone do that? Is this something against Subarus? Or people in the neighborhood? We don’t know,” said Winnie.

A few weeks after the crimes, police released more surveillance photos in hopes of getting more tips.

Police are still looking for a tire-slasher in Church Hill, who reportedly only targeted...
Police are still looking for a tire-slasher in Church Hill, who reportedly only targeted Subarus in late August.(Richmond Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, but at the same time,...
Over 3,600 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours but positivity rate dips slightly
Most U.S. residents receive measles vaccinations during childhood. (FILE)
Virginia health officials report measles cases in Central and Northern Health Regions
12 News Today
News to Know for Sept. 14
Wildlife Resources shares recommendations for testing, storing deer meat harvested from Chronic Waste Disease management areas