Police release new photos of tire slasher who targeted Subaru vehicles in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are still looking for a tire-slasher in Church Hill, who reportedly only targeted Subarus in late August.

Over a dozen Subaru owners had their tires cut on the morning of Aug. 29.

“It just seems senseless,” said Winnie, whose tire slashing was caught on another neighbor’s doorbell camera.

She said she was out for an early Sunday run when she saw the flat tires, each with 2 to 3-inch stab marks.

Subaru owners' car tires in Church Hill become target of tire slasher. (wwbt/nbc12)

‘They did it really quickly. I don’t know if it was an ice pick or whatever,” Winnie said. “Today, I’m taking time off work to to spend half a day to get the car towed and replace all four tires.”

Richmond Police said they do have video of a suspect and that all the vehicles hit - over a dozen and counting - were Subaru models.

Suspect caught in video (Richmond Police)

Only a block away, a handful more of targeted vehicles were found - one belonging to Church Hill resident, Kemper Galyean.

“Another veteran up the road came running down the street. He said, ‘They get you too?’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’”

Monday was originally blocked out for vital doctor’s trips for his wife.

“I have a disabled wife that’s going to be affected. I hope they’re watching and listening to this because it’s a cascading effect. You can’t make the doctor’s appointment, you have to reschedule. They don’t have your tire size, that happens,” he said.

He adds that he’s now set back a week as he waits for tires, on top of the repair work, as they brainstorm how to get his wife to and from her appointments.

All the while, these Church Hill Subaru owners are left wondering.

“Why would someone do that? Is this something against Subarus? Or people in the neighborhood? We don’t know,” said Winnie.

A few weeks after the crimes, police released more surveillance photos in hopes of getting more tips.

Police are still looking for a tire-slasher in Church Hill, who reportedly only targeted Subarus in late August. (Richmond Police Department)

