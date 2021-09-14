Petersburg increases wages, adds bonuses for bus drivers

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With a unanimous vote, the Petersburg School Board approved the increase of wages and added bonuses for bus drivers.

The new minimum salary for full-time bus drivers in PCPS is $20.25 per hour, with the rate becoming effective during the Sept. 30 pay period.

Current drivers at or above the new pay rate will get a 2% salary increase over that amount. Those drivers also have the chance to earn up to a $4,000 bonus for work and attendance.

New hired can earn a $500 sign-on bonus for their first paycheck, and the chance to earn up to $4000 for additional successful work completion and attendance.

“The new bus driver compensation plan acknowledges the work and commitment of our current employees while attracting new talent to join our team of dedicated transportation professionals,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS). “Our Board has done an excellent job of adjusting the budget to keep and recruit high quality employees at all positions in our school division so that Petersburg City Public Schools is a career destination for prospective staff,” added Dr. Pitre-Martin.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.