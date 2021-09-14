Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg increases wages, adds bonuses for bus drivers

Petersburg City Public Schools
Petersburg City Public Schools(Petersburg City Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With a unanimous vote, the Petersburg School Board approved the increase of wages and added bonuses for bus drivers.

The new minimum salary for full-time bus drivers in PCPS is $20.25 per hour, with the rate becoming effective during the Sept. 30 pay period.

Current drivers at or above the new pay rate will get a 2% salary increase over that amount. Those drivers also have the chance to earn up to a $4,000 bonus for work and attendance.

New hired can earn a $500 sign-on bonus for their first paycheck, and the chance to earn up to $4000 for additional successful work completion and attendance.

“The new bus driver compensation plan acknowledges the work and commitment of our current employees while attracting new talent to join our team of dedicated transportation professionals,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS). “Our Board has done an excellent job of adjusting the budget to keep and recruit high quality employees at all positions in our school division so that Petersburg City Public Schools is a career destination for prospective staff,” added Dr. Pitre-Martin.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

Airbnb.org hopes to host 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan.
Virginians to host Afghan refugees via Airbnb.org
Gary Llama says he's keeping his child at home over concerns of COVID-19.
RPS parent keeps child at home over concerns with COVID-19
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator hopes some clarity on Friday will give them a better idea of the...
VDH continues COVID-19 booster plans, watches back-and-forth at federal level
The 2021 Richmond Oktoberfest has been canceled due to COVID-19.
2021 Richmond Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID