Over 3,600 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours but positivity rate dips slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, but at the same time, the testing positivity rate dipped slightly.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 814,738 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. On Tuesday, 3,659 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia - a bigger increase than the 2,303 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, 12,118 deaths have been reported, with 29 reported in the last 24 hours.

As of Sept. 14, 35,049 patients have been hospitalized - 131 more than Monday. The 7-day testing positivity rate, however, dipped slightly to 10.8% from 10.9% the previous day.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,317 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 82,895 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,895,548 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 34,910 cases, 1,109 hospitalizations, 476 deaths

Henrico: 31,066 cases, 1,200 hospitalizations, 662 deaths

Richmond: 21,356 cases, 889 hospitalizations, 291 deaths

Hanover: 10,231 cases, 349 hospitalizations, 179 deaths

Petersburg: 4,719 cases, 190 hospitalizations, 95 deaths

Goochland: 1,754 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

All of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the VDH. The department tracks transmissions on its website, updated weekly on Mondays.

The latest map from VDH shows nearly 100% of Virginia localities as high transmission levels, aside from two localities in northern Virginia.

In the City of Richmond, the rate of new cases is 289 per 100,000 people for the week of Sept. 5-11. View the VDH map here.

Projected peaks

The University of Virginia continues to map the projected peak of COVID-19 cases through the COVID-19 Model Explorer.

The model allows users to view projected cases by metro area or statewide. It also includes several scenarios, including the delta variant and the delta variant with “optimistic” vaccine rates. Other control scenarios assume transmission rates will match the highest rates seen during the summer and fall of 2020.

“Recent case declines are promising, but the unvaccinated population is large enough to make a resurgence possible. With the Delta Variant of Concert now dominant in Virginia, a resurgence seems likely,” the model states.

The model states Richmond may see another peak with cases reaching 4,800 per week during the week ending Oct. 3. This figure could be as low as 2,100 or as high as 8,600.

According to the model, Virginia may see a peak of 34,000 cases per week during the week ending in Sept. 26. This figure could be as low as 15,000 or as high as 64,000.

View the model at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.