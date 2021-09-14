Northam: Service Center Metals expanding in Prince George, creating 94 new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that Service Center Metals will expand operations, creating 94 new jobs.

Service Center Metals, a manufacturer of aluminum extrusions, will invest more than $100 million to expand in Prince George County.

The company will build an aluminum extrusion plant and a Compact Remelt plant in Crosspointe Centre.

Virginia competed with Tennessee for the project.

“Service Center Metals has experienced tremendous success in Prince George County over the past two decades, and an investment of this magnitude is extremely significant for the region,” said Governor Northam. “The advanced manufacturing sector is strong in Virginia and has played an important role in helping the Commonwealth achieve the Best State for Business title. We look forward to the expansion of Service Center Metals and its continued success in the Commonwealth.”

