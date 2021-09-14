News to Know for Sept. 14: Two teens shot; Reprogramming police in schools; RPS short 64 teachers; Chesterfield changes COVID dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know to start your Tuesday.

Hot Weather Sticks Around

Get ready for two more days of heat with a chance for showers starting Thursday.

Today will be hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Breaking News Overnight

Two teens - a boy and a girl - are recovering after being shot in Richmond’s south side.

Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside. (NBC12)

Police say they were shot from inside a car on Walmsley Blvd. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who knows something about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Teen to Stand Trial

A Henrico judge says a 14-year-old can stand trial in the shooting death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer after hearing hours of evidence from prosecutors and defense.

Lucia Whalen Bremer (Henrico County Public Schools)

The teen was arrested 24 hours after he allegedly shot at Lucia and another girl she was walking with back in March.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor announced Monday they have filed papers to have the teen suspect charged as an adult. Taylor added there is still no credible evidence that shows the suspect knew Lucia. A hearing is set for Nov. 22.

Reprogramming Police in Schools

That’s what the RPS superintendent now hopes to do after initially proposing to remove school resource officers from the district.

He presented his plan to reinvent the SRO program Monday night and his vision was met with some resistance.

The plan includes officers formally mentoring students and scaled-down uniforms. A diversion program would also be put in place to end arrests on school grounds for any non-violent offenses.

During public comment, many people wanted school board members to vote no on the superintendent’s plan.

The school board delayed their vote on the plan until the next meeting, asking for more time and clarification on some points.

RPS Short Staffed

Richmond Public Schools is short dozens of employees just a week into the new school year - 64 teachers and 12 bus drivers in total.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said a portion of those empty spots is because of employees resigning over the vaccine requirement.

He says they’re working overtime trying to bring in more staff members and stressed that no class is without a teacher.

The district is offering big incentives for bus drivers to come on board with the district.

Chesterfield Schools Changes COVID-19 Dashboard

In Chesterfield, the school district is making big changes to how they report COVID-19 cases with a new dashboard.

It starts with an overview of their cases, showing the percent positivity rate over the last seven days, along with how many cases have been reported in the last week.

A pie graph shows the majority of the cases are among students and in elementary schools. It also shows how many students are in quarantine.

As of last Friday, Falling Creek Middle School had the most in quarantine at 125. Since Aug. 23, the district has reported 627 cases of coronavirus.

What’s Happening Across the State?

The number of fully vaccinated adults in Virginia is going up. Right now, about 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting 2,300 new COVID-19 cases after nearly 7,000 cases were reported over the past weekend. The positivity rate has not changed, sitting at 10.9 percent.

Nicholas Could Cause Deadly Floods

People in the Gulf Coast faced 75 mph winds this morning as Nicholas - now back to a tropical storm - hit Texas.

The Texas governor already declared a state of emergency as residents prepare by stocking up on sandbags.

Forecasters warn it could bring nearly two feet of rain and life-threatening floods. The storm is headed for Louisiana.

Busch Gardens Breaking Records

The Williamsburg amusement park says its new roller coaster Pantheon will launch in March.

The Roman gods have spoken and Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in 2022. (Busch Gardens)

When complete, it will boast a 180-foot, 95-degree drop along with a multi-track switch that will fly riders at 73 mph up a large vertical spike.

It will be the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in the world.

Final Thought

“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one.” — Marcus Aurelius

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.