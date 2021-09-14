Groundbreaking kicks off Virginia Tech Innovation Campus construction

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Groundbreaking, with government officials, campus leaders and project partners, took place Tuesday afternoon for the first building on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

The building is a milestone for the university and the greater Washington, D.C., area, said Vice President and Executive Director Lance Collins.

“This signature academic building will provide the space and environment for our faculty, students, and partners to collaborate and seek technology solutions to challenging societal problems,’’ said Collins. “We are committed to building a technology campus that attracts and develops diverse talent and bolsters the greater Washington, D.C., metro area as one of the nation’s most innovative tech hubs.”

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the new building will serve as a visible reminder of the university’s commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Alexandria.

“It will help us develop new and diverse talent pathways, explore new models of learning and discovery, and influence technology-related policy,” Sands said. “And we look forward to integrating our campus into the fabric of Alexandria, contributing to the ideas and energy that make it such an extraordinary community.”

Autoplay Caption

The campus has already served as a connection point for Virginia Tech and industry, with Boeing recently making the largest corporate commitment ever to the university. Boeing’s $50 million investment in the campus is designed to create scholarships, help with recruiting faculty and researchers, and fund STEM pathway programs for underserved K-12 students, according to Virginia Tech.

The building will make its home on an approximately 3.5-acre campus in the 19-acre first phase of a new mixed-use development and innovation district that JBG SMITH is developing in North Potomac Yard near the future Potomac Yard Metrorail Station, according to Virginia Tech.

Liza Morris, Virginia Tech’s assistant vice president for planning and university architect, worked with Sasaki to create a campus master plan, and SmithGroup to design the 300,000-square-foot facility on the principles of “sustainability, health and wellness, green and social spaces, accessibility, connectivity, flexibility, and integrated technology,” according to a VT statement.

The university expects to welcome students, faculty, and staff into the completed building in fall 2024. Plans call for two other campus buildings, measuring about 150,000 square feet each, to be built as the campus grows.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.