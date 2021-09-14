Healthcare Pros
Full performance schedule announced for 2021 Richmond Folk Festival

The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October and now the full performance schedule has been released.(Venture Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October and now the full performance schedule has been released.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

Hosted by Venture Richmond and other partners, this free event will have six stages around Richmond’s riverfront.

The festivals hours are different each day:

  • Friday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

“This year, we are reaching back out to performers we had in 2020 that obviously didn’t get to perform,” said Lecky.

As usual, the festival has a wide variety of music, and this year, several new big-name artists will be gracing the stage. Also returning to perform is Rare Essence.

“We got a group called Plena Es out of Florida, which is bomba y plena music. We got Cherish the Ladies out of New York, which is Irish music. We got Dizzy Spells and he’s just an unbelievable trumpet player,” said Lecky. “We had them at the festival about a decade ago, and if you’re familiar with go-go music, it’s infectious and makes your head bop.”

Venture Richmond says this is only the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come for this year’s celebration and they’re excited to get the bands back together on stage.

“This year, more than ever, we may find a reason to celebrate each other’s traditions and cultures,” said Lecky. “We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, food and crafts to provide an open, outdoor, safe space for people to enjoy the Richmond Folk Festival.”

Full Performance Schedule:

Friday

ALTRIA STAGE

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

Saturday

ALTRIA STAGE

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

  • 1:00 – 1:45 Jasmine Bell & North Bear (Lakota hoop dance and Northern Plains drum)
  • 2:05 – 2:55 Step(s) to the Beat: Percussion Traditions—Quentin “Shorty Dud” Ivey, Samuel “Smoke” Dews, Danny “Animal” Henderson, James “Jas Funk” Thomas (Rare Essence); Pierre Ramos, David Lucca (Plena Es); Erfan Nazemzadeh (Nava Persian Trio); Brinae Ali, Wendel Patrick (Dizzy Spellz)
  • 3:15 – 4:00 Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino (Sicilian traditional music)
  • 4:20 – 5:10 Honky-tonk Heroes, Blues Belters, & Cajun Crooners—Redd Volkaert (The Western Flyers), Sugaray Rayford, Donny Broussard **
  • 6:10 – 6:55 The Brotherhood Singers (African American a cappella gospel quartet singing)
  • 7:15 – 8:00 Nava Persian Trio (Persian santour)
  • 8:20 – 9:15 Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies (Irish)

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION STAGE

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

Sunday

ALTRIA STAGE

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

  • 1:00 – 1:45 Nava Persian Trio (Persian santour)
  • 2:05 – 2:50 Strings Together: Bowed, Plucked, & Struck—Danny Knicely & Will Lee; Sourena Sefati, Mehdi Bagheri (Nava Persian Trio); Pedro Giraudo, Nick Danielson (The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble)
  • 3:10 – 3:55 Jasmine Bell & North Bear (Lakota hoop dance and Northern Plains drum) **
  • 4:15 – 5:00 Giving Voice: North American Vocal Traditions—The Brotherhood Singers, North Bear, Tres en Punto
  • 5:15 – 6:00 Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino (Sicilian traditional music)

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION STAGE

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

For more on the festival and the artist visit their website.

