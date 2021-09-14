Full performance schedule announced for 2021 Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October and now the full performance schedule has been released.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

Hosted by Venture Richmond and other partners, this free event will have six stages around Richmond’s riverfront.

The festivals hours are different each day:

Friday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

“This year, we are reaching back out to performers we had in 2020 that obviously didn’t get to perform,” said Lecky.

As usual, the festival has a wide variety of music, and this year, several new big-name artists will be gracing the stage. Also returning to perform is Rare Essence.

“We got a group called Plena Es out of Florida, which is bomba y plena music. We got Cherish the Ladies out of New York, which is Irish music. We got Dizzy Spells and he’s just an unbelievable trumpet player,” said Lecky. “We had them at the festival about a decade ago, and if you’re familiar with go-go music, it’s infectious and makes your head bop.”

Venture Richmond says this is only the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come for this year’s celebration and they’re excited to get the bands back together on stage.

“This year, more than ever, we may find a reason to celebrate each other’s traditions and cultures,” said Lecky. “We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, food and crafts to provide an open, outdoor, safe space for people to enjoy the Richmond Folk Festival.”

For more on the festival and the artist visit their website.

