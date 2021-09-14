Healthcare Pros
Child endangerment charge follows toddler's car crash death

A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed earlier this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed earlier this year.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that they charged the 41-year-old Woodbridge man with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The crash occurred July 29.

Police say the man was driving on Backlick Road in Springfield when he crashed into a traffic pole.

He then struck two pickup trucks, including a head-on collision with a Ford F-350.

The child died two weeks after the crash.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

