Child endangerment charge follows toddler’s car crash death

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed earlier this year.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that they charged the 41-year-old Woodbridge man with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The crash occurred July 29.

Police say the man was driving on Backlick Road in Springfield when he crashed into a traffic pole.

He then struck two pickup trucks, including a head-on collision with a Ford F-350.

The child died two weeks after the crash.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.