Chesterfield school leaders set to meet about rising COVID cases, school bus drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield School District will meet Tuesday night to discuss a rise in COVID-19 cases, hiring school bus drivers and possible new construction on two Chesterfield schools.

In three weeks since school has started, Chesterfield schools have seen more than 500 cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said the schools are working closely with health officials, sending regular messages to families about possible exposure points throughout the district. He will be addressing the rise in cases in the meeting, as well as the new hires they’ve made for school bus drivers.

Chesterfield has faced serious delays in picking up and dropping off children because of a lack of drivers. To combat this, officials have offered a higher salary and monetary bonuses to those who sign up.

In the following weeks, more than 100 applicants have been submitted, and 33 drivers are now in the three-week training program. Officials are hopeful these new additions will help with the delays.

Also on the agenda is finalizing plans to re-build two new middle schools. Tomahawk and Falling Creek Middle schools are both facing overcapacity issues, so in a joint session, officials set aside $130 million dollars to rebuild both schools.

One would replace Falling Creek with a bigger, more modern building, while the other would be built on county-owned property in Upper Magnolia Green near route 360.

The school board is set to vote on the middle schools and address COIVD, bus drivers in their meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. Public comment will be available during this meeting.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.