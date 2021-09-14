Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield school leaders set to meet about rising COVID cases, school bus drivers

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield School District will meet Tuesday night to discuss a rise in COVID-19 cases, hiring school bus drivers and possible new construction on two Chesterfield schools.

In three weeks since school has started, Chesterfield schools have seen more than 500 cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said the schools are working closely with health officials, sending regular messages to families about possible exposure points throughout the district. He will be addressing the rise in cases in the meeting, as well as the new hires they’ve made for school bus drivers.

Chesterfield has faced serious delays in picking up and dropping off children because of a lack of drivers. To combat this, officials have offered a higher salary and monetary bonuses to those who sign up.

In the following weeks, more than 100 applicants have been submitted, and 33 drivers are now in the three-week training program. Officials are hopeful these new additions will help with the delays.

Also on the agenda is finalizing plans to re-build two new middle schools. Tomahawk and Falling Creek Middle schools are both facing overcapacity issues, so in a joint session, officials set aside $130 million dollars to rebuild both schools.

One would replace Falling Creek with a bigger, more modern building, while the other would be built on county-owned property in Upper Magnolia Green near route 360.

The school board is set to vote on the middle schools and address COIVD, bus drivers in their meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. Public comment will be available during this meeting.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County
Police were called to the intersection of 12th and Hull Streets just after 6 a.m. Monday, Sept....
Police investigating stabbing death of Richmond father

Latest News

Chesterfield school board preview
Chesterfield school leaders set to meet about rising COVID cases, school bus drivers
12 News Today
News to Know for Sept. 14
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside