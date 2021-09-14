Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Candidates face important week in the race for Virginia Governor

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDBJ) - This will be an important week in the race for Governor. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin meet in their first debate on Thursday and early voting begins on Friday.

And Tuesday was a busy day as well.

Terry McAuliffe was talking vaccines as he rolled out his 20th policy plan and urged Virginians to roll up their sleeves.

His latest proposal outlined during a Zoom call with reporters calls for business incentives, mobile vaccine clinics and a better marketing plan to get shots in arms.

“Let’s get serious. Let’s lead the country. Let’s keep our schools open and let’s build once again the strongest economy in the entire United States of America,” McAuliffe said.

By early afternoon, Democratic office holders from western Virginia and state party chairperson Susan Swecker were reinforcing the message during a Roanoke news conference.

“Terry knows that in order to keep Virginia safe and healthy and to keep our economy strong and to open up our schools that we must vaccinate every Virginian,” Swecker said.

A statewide meeting of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association was Republican Glenn Youngkin’s destination Tuesday afternoon, as he focused on a central theme of his campaign: public safety.

“And let me be clear,” Youngkin told the sheriffs. “On day one I’m going to fire the entire parole board... And so we’re going to reestablish a parole board that yes believes in second chances, but also puts victim’s rights on the table.”

Youngkin and the Republican candidate for Attorney General Jason Miyares received a warm welcome from many of the sheriffs attending the conference at the Hotel Roanoke, but the sheriffs’ association does not endorse political candidates.

Representatives of the association said McAuliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring are scheduled to address the group on Wednesday.

