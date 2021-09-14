Boulevard Bridge to close for several hours Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Boulevard Bridge will be closed this Thursday for several hours.

Crews need to do some lighting and maintenance work on Westover Hills Boulevard, so the bridge will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Signs will be posted, but drivers who use the bridge for the early morning and evening commute should be good to go.

