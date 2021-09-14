Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Boulevard Bridge to close for several hours Thursday

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Boulevard Bridge will be closed this Thursday for several hours.

Crews need to do some lighting and maintenance work on Westover Hills Boulevard, so the bridge will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Signs will be posted, but drivers who use the bridge for the early morning and evening commute should be good to go.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation

Latest News

School bus generic
No serious injuries reported in school bus crash
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County
Tractor trailer crash
Lanes open after 15+ hour closure on I-95 due to tractor-trailer crash
No one was injured.
Chesterfield police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike