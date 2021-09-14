Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a...
Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release
Ralph Northam (Source: NBC12)
Northam: Service Center Metals expanding in Prince George, creating 94 new jobs
Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | 58% of population fully vaccinated