2021 Richmond Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Richmond Oktoberfest has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Organizers said working around all pandemic restrictions would be too big of a hurdle and take away from the fest experience everyone loves.

“To be on the safe side and protect our guests, we searched the Virginia State Health Department web site to see what restrictions are in place because of the Coronavirus this year. We found many. As a result, we spent a lot of time discussing all these restrictions and what effect they would have on our Oktoberfest. We may have been able to overcome many of these hurdles, but not all of them. The main stumbling block would have been social distancing of six feet. The result would have meant no dancing by the attendees, as well as no performances by the Hirschjaeger Dancers. We would also have long lines at every stand. On top of that we would have had to recruit more helpers to enforce all these restrictions,” organizers said.

Organizers said they hope there are no restrictions next year and can return for 2022. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 13 and Oct. 1 of 2022.

Dear Richmond Oktoberfest Friends and Volunteers, The Oktoberfest Board of Directors appointed by club members of the...

Posted by Richmond Oktoberfest on Thursday, August 19, 2021

