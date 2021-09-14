2 juveniles shot in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers are investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city’s southside.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Walmsely Blvd.

Police on scene say the two victims were shot by someone inside a car.

Both victims are expected to be ok.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.

