Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 juveniles shot in Richmond’s southside

Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers are investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city’s southside.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Walmsely Blvd.

Police on scene say the two victims were shot by someone inside a car.

Both victims are expected to be ok.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County
Police were called to the intersection of 12th and Hull Streets just after 6 a.m. Monday, Sept....
Police investigating stabbing death of Richmond father

Latest News

School board leaders discussed the reopening of schools and a proposed change to the SRO program.
RPS leaders discuss year’s begin, changes to school resource officers, and George Wythe construction
Board addresses short staff, new SRO proposal
Board addresses short staff, new SRO proposal
A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while...
Child endangerment charge follows toddler’s car crash death
Traffic alert
Boulevard Bridge to close for several hours Thursday