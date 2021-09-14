Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, but at the same time,...
Over 3,600 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours but positivity rate dips slightly
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash