Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Health Departments preparing for latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.
By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.(Source: Pfizer, CNN)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.

“It’s like trying to aim at a moving target, but we are preparing if it is approved in October,” said Lawanda Dunn, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts Nurse.

Once approval comes down from the FDA, the state will move quickly to get vaccine doses ready for the new group.

In Virginia, the state health departments says that number is estimated at around 723,000. In Richmond and Henrico, that number is estimated at 48,000.

“We are partnering with schools and other community partners just to assess the full situation of partner capacity as well as our own capacity internally and we are making plans to have some sort of initial mass vaccination rollout,” said Dunn.

The decision on whether to authorize a vaccine for younger children has a lot of parents watching. In our area, children have been going back to in-person learning in recent weeks, amid a wave of infections driven by the Delta variant.

Pfizer is expecting to have data on its vaccine in young children before the end of this month. Then the FDA will review the findings, presumably give it the green light, and then states, like Virginia, can start rolling out their plans to deliver those shots.

“We will be ready as a health district to go when it is ready but I think the main piece that parents need to consider when they are when this does get approved is are they ready. Are they equipped with all the information that they need to make the best decision for their family,” said Dunn.

Once approved, you can take your child to a pharmacy to get the shot, your doctor’s office and local health departments have clinics during the week as well.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

Latest News

Because Pfizer is now approved for those 16 and older, doctors say families may try to get...
Doctors at UVA discuss off label use of Pfizer vaccine
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
RPS
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19