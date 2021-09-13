Va. regulator worried about Chesapeake Bay menhaden catch
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — This year’s menhaden catch so far in the Chesapeake Bay is worrying Virginia’s top fisheries regulator.
Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Steven Bowman wrote that Virginia-based company Omega Protein has already caught 75% of the bay’s quota for the oily fish.
A company spokesman tells the Daily Press of Newport News that Omega won’t exceed the cap. The company operates a fish oil and fishmeal plant in Reedville.
Differing quotas led to a confrontation between Virginia and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in 2019.
Bowman says the state could face a moratorium and further quota cuts if this year’s cap is exceeded.
