UVA Research shows cholesterol key driver of development of Alzheimer’s disease

By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of UVA’s School of Medicine reveals high cholesterol is a driver when it comes to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

UVA researchers found it causes a build-up of a specific plaque in the brain that links back to Alzheimer’s. Researchers like Dr. Heather Ferris say this new finding will be key in prevention.

“Things like healthy diet and exercise that are so good for our hearts, and for diabetes prevention,” Dr. Ferris said. “It looks like probably also could influence the development of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr. Ferris says this also explains why certain genes associated with high cholesterol have been linked to increased risk for Alzheimer’s.

