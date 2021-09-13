Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

U.S. News & World Report ranks VUU in ‘Top 50 HBCU’ list

VUU
VUU
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time, Virginia Union University has been ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Top 50 HBCU” list.

The school has also been ranked as a top 30 performer on social mobility.

“Virginia Union University is focused on enhancing the academic experience and career preparation of our 21st Century students,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “This ranking is in line with what our market research found that VUU is the highest value and most affordable option among peer institutions. We are proud that our dedicated work and perseverance are recognized as we continue to move upward toward an even higher best-in-class ranking.”

In the 2022 Best HBCUs rankings, VUU went from 55 to 48.

“U.S. News & World Report ranking measures the quality of the undergraduate education at historically Black colleges and universities and compares HBCUs with one another for this ranking,” a release said.

The full ranking list can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

Source: Pixabay
New app helps with finding people for home repairs, common fixes
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
School bus generic
No serious injuries reported in school bus crash
Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.
Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia