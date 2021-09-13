U.S. News & World Report ranks VUU in ‘Top 50 HBCU’ list

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time, Virginia Union University has been ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Top 50 HBCU” list.

The school has also been ranked as a top 30 performer on social mobility.

“Virginia Union University is focused on enhancing the academic experience and career preparation of our 21st Century students,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “This ranking is in line with what our market research found that VUU is the highest value and most affordable option among peer institutions. We are proud that our dedicated work and perseverance are recognized as we continue to move upward toward an even higher best-in-class ranking.”

In the 2022 Best HBCUs rankings, VUU went from 55 to 48.

“U.S. News & World Report ranking measures the quality of the undergraduate education at historically Black colleges and universities and compares HBCUs with one another for this ranking,” a release said.

The full ranking list can be found, here.

