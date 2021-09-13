Healthcare Pros
United Healthcare hosts Grandparent’s Day celebration at Science Museum of Virginia

Grandparents Day event at the Science Museum of Virginia.
Grandparents Day event at the Science Museum of Virginia.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In celebration of National Grandparent’s Day, United Healthcare and the non-profit Sesame Workshop teamed up to honor grandparents.

Grandparents at the event were able to have fun with their grandkids as well as meet famous friends from Sesame Street such as the Cookie Monster.

Information on wellness and social services were also available as well as COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the 2019 U.S. Census, there are more than 70 million grandparents in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

