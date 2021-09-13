Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver crashed into the guardrail three times before stopping.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Route 301 about 4.3 miles south of Wilcox Drive.

Investigators say the driver - Christopher Andujar, 44, of Newport News - was driving north when he ran off the right side of the road, hitting 20 feet of guardrail. When he reentered the roadway, he overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, damaging another 75 feet of guardrail. He once again got on the road but ran off the right side, hitting another 125 feet of guardrail before coming to a rest.

Andujar was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Police gave him a ticket for failure to maintain control.

