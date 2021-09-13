Healthcare Pros
Tech For Troops partners with American Legion Post 146 in Hopewell to support local troops

Tech For Troops
Tech For Troops(Tech For Troops website)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tech For Troops will be partnering with American Legion Post 146 in Hopewell to give support to troops in the greater Richmond area.

Tech For Troops provides fellow veterans technology and job skills they need to rejoin the workforce.

Local residents will be able to drop off working and non-working laptops, desktops, cell phones and flat-screen monitors for reuse and refurbishment by Tech For Troops.

The Hopewell American Legion drop-off location is 217 E City Point Road. Drop-off hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are very pleased to be affiliated with such a great program as Tech For Troops. Refurbishing computers to support the Veteran Community makes sense and we want to be a part of that,” Post 146 Commander David Harless said.

In 2020, Tech For Troops supported 313 Veterans and over 86,000 pounds of e-waste recycling responsibly.

