Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died from COVID-19.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died from COVID-19.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second RPS employee has died from COVID-19, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in an RPS Direct update.

“Please keep this individual’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Superintendent Kamras said in a statement.

The first employee, who died back in October 2020, was a transportation worker.

