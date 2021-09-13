Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second RPS employee has died from COVID-19, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in an RPS Direct update.
“Please keep this individual’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Superintendent Kamras said in a statement.
The first employee, who died back in October 2020, was a transportation worker.
