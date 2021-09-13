Healthcare Pros
Scott’s Addition Pride Crawl returns for a 3rd year

Pride Crawl 2021
Pride Crawl 2021(Scott's Addition Pride Crawl 2021 Facebook)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scott’s Addition’s Pride Crawl is back for its 3rd year!

Over 15 of the neighborhood’s favorite spots will have specials and events throughout the day on Sept. 18 starting at 12 p.m.

Participants can pick up a Pride Crawl Card at any participating venue. For a list of those venues, click here.

Be sure to fill out the card as you go. Once you have enough stamps, you can turn it in at any participating location to be entered into a raffle for a $25 gift card.

For more information, click here.

