Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rosie’s to host ‘9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit’ in October

It will be 1,100 square foot which features artifacts such as steel beams from the towers,...
It will be 1,100 square foot which features artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos and recordings of radio transmissions of first responders.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums announced it will be hosting an exhibit honoring victims of 9/11 called, ‘9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit’ in October.

The exhibit will be shown at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium located at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. It will be 1,100 square feet which features artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos and recordings of radio transmissions of first responders.

FDNY firefighters will also be conducting interactive guided tours that will provide firsthand accounts of the day and the aftermath.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public on the following dates and times:

  • Oct. 20, 21, & 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation created the exhibit in 2013. The foundation honors the sacrifice of Brooklyn’s Squad 1 firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001, and honors our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which has traveled to nearly 50 states and Canada, has welcomed over 500,000 visitors to date.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Tractor trailer crash
Lanes open after 15+ hour closure on I-95 due to tractor-trailer crash
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

Latest News

This event is perfect for coworkers to get together and have fun while being active!
Anthem Corporate 5k Run to be held at Innbrook Office Park
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | More than 11.7 million vaccines distributed
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Tech For Troops
Tech For Troops partners with American Legion Post 146 in Hopewell to support local troops