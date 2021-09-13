Rosie’s to host ‘9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit’ in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums announced it will be hosting an exhibit honoring victims of 9/11 called, ‘9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit’ in October.

The exhibit will be shown at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium located at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. It will be 1,100 square feet which features artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos and recordings of radio transmissions of first responders.

FDNY firefighters will also be conducting interactive guided tours that will provide firsthand accounts of the day and the aftermath.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public on the following dates and times:

Oct. 20, 21, & 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation created the exhibit in 2013. The foundation honors the sacrifice of Brooklyn’s Squad 1 firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001, and honors our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which has traveled to nearly 50 states and Canada, has welcomed over 500,000 visitors to date.

